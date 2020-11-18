Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
American Red Cross Blood Drive; The Excel Center; 12:30-6:30 p.m.; For information, contact Tami Clothier at tclothier@excelcenter.org.
Painting Pals, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 6:00 p.m., children ages 6 to 8 are invited to learn to paint and color their world during the Painting Pals program; Get inspired by famous paintings, paint a still life object, paint a mood without brushes and create a mural; Girl Scouts can earn a badge, please wear a mask.
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Rd., “South Train,” copies of each book are available for pickup at the discussion location one month before the event; Registration is required because space is limited due to COVID rules about social distancing; Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling the location of the book discussion: 765-453-4150.
Friday
Home for the Holidays, Original Treasure Mart, 2101 E. Vaile, regular store hours, available will be vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, baked goods, tableware and more; masks and practicing of social distancing while in the store is requested.
Saturday
Home for the Holidays, Original Treasure Mart, 2101 E. Vaile, regular store hours, available will be vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, baked goods, tableware and more; masks and practicing of social distancing while in the store is requested.
Sunday
Home for the Holidays, Original Treasure Mart, 2101 E. Vaile, regular store hours, available will be vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, baked goods, tableware and more; masks and practicing of social distancing while in the store is requested.
Howard County Farm Toy Show; Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown; 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Kids pedal pull at 1 p.m.; Admission $2; Kids ages 10 & under free
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Greentown Historical Society, 1-4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
