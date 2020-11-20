Today
Home for the Holidays, Original Treasure Mart, 2101 E. Vaile, regular store hours, available will be vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, baked goods, tableware and more; masks and practicing of social distancing while in the store is requested.
Saturday
Home for the Holidays, Original Treasure Mart, 2101 E. Vaile, regular store hours, available will be vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, baked goods, tableware and more; masks and practicing of social distancing while in the store is requested.
Sunday
Home for the Holidays, Original Treasure Mart, 2101 E. Vaile, regular store hours, available will be vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, baked goods, tableware and more; masks and practicing of social distancing while in the store is requested.
Howard County Farm Toy Show; Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown; 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Kids pedal pull at 1 p.m.; Admission $2; Kids ages 10 & under free
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Greentown Historical Society, 1-4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
City of Lights holiday light display, Highland Park, Free admission, Open nightly at dusk, Call 456-7275
Turkey Trot; Family-friendly 5K Fun Run on Thanksgiving Day; Race will start at the Kokomo Family YMCA and will go through a scenic route through downtown Kokomo, Foster Park and Walk of Excellence trail; Call 457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
We Care Park light display; located at the corner of Gano & Lafountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted; Lights will be turned on Thanksgiving Night
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
