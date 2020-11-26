Today
City of Lights holiday light display, Highland Park, free admission, open nightly at dusk. Call 765-456-7275
Turkey Trot; Family-friendly 5K Fun Run on Thanksgiving Day; race will start at the Kokomo Family YMCA and will go through a scenic route through downtown Kokomo, Foster Park and Walk of Excellence trail. Call 765-457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
We Care Park light display; located at the corner of Gano & Lafountain Streets in Kokomo; open nightly at dusk; free admission; donations accepted; lights will be turned on Thanksgiving Night
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
Christmas at the Seiberling Opening Night, 6-9 p.m., limited tickets will be available with tours starting at 6 p.m. with last tour at 8:15 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online at howardcountymuseum.org/events. For more information, call 452-4314
Greentown Historical Society, 1-4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
VFW bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
Among Us ornament kit, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, any location, come in and pick up an “Among Us” holiday ornament kit, while supplies last.
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.