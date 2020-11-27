Saturday
Christmas at the Seiberling Opening Night, 6-9 p.m., limited tickets will be available with tours starting at 6 p.m. with last tour at 8:15 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online at howardcountymuseum.org/events. For more information, call 452-4314
Greentown Historical Society, 1-4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Among Us ornament kit, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, any location, come in and pick up an “Among Us” holiday ornament kit, while supplies last.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
First Friday Hometown Holiday, 5:30 to 9 p.m., visit with Santa, make a woodcraft at Santa’ workshop, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and decorate cookies, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
