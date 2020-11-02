Today
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; you’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; the fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; for more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
First Friday Main Street Mystery, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, help solve the mystery after a “crime” has been committed during a live-action event featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Saturday
Indoor Christmas rummage sale, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., quality items like large Christmas trees, lights and decorations, 765-457-9359.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Teen Mythology Escape Room, 2-5:00 p.m., Greentown Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, test your puzzle solving skills and have a bunch of fun in the process. Groups of up to nine, schedule a time of being locked up and challenged in your allotted 30 minutes. zzFree event, but it’s important to reserve your assigned time at 765-628-3534. Be sure to arrive at least 15 minutes early.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
