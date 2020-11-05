Today

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday

  • First Friday Main Street Mystery,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, help solve the mystery after a “crime” has been committed during a live-action event featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.

    Saturday

  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday, Nov. 12

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Saturday, Nov. 14

  • Breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
  • Kokomo Symphony Orchestra TV Dinner fundraiser,

    • Sunday, Nov. 15

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday, Nov. 16

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Wednesday, Nov. 18

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday, Nov. 19

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Sunday, Nov. 22

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday, Nov. 23

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Wednesday, Nov. 25

  • VFW bingo,

    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

