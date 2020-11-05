Today
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, help solve the mystery after a “crime” has been committed during a live-action event featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Saturday
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Nov. 12
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday, Nov. 14
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- Legacy Barn, tickets available at www.kokomosymphony.net.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
- Legacy Barn, tickets will be available at www.kokomosymphony.net.
Sunday, Nov. 15
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Nov. 16
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Nov. 19
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Sunday, Nov. 22
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Nov. 23
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.