Today
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
First Friday Main Street Mystery, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, help solve the mystery after a “crime” has been committed during a live-action event featuring Kokomo Civic Theatre actors, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
Indoor Christmas rummage sale, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., quality items like large Christmas trees, lights and decorations, 765-457-9359.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Teen Mythology Escape Room, 2-5:00 p.m., Greentown Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, test your puzzle solving skills and have a bunch of fun in the process. Groups of up to nine, schedule a time of being locked up and challenged in your allotted 30 minutes. zzFree event, but it’s important to reserve your assigned time at 765-628-3534. Be sure to arrive at least 15 minutes early.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Dinovember, 10:30-11:00 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., bring your preschooler to help celebrate Dinovember with the Drop-in Growing Readers Dino Edition, there will be reading great stories, playing games and doing dinosaur-related crafts. There will be a dinosaur roaring contest.
Book Discussion, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., “Convenience Store Woman,” Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for librarian-led discussions of great books. Copies of each book are available for pickup at the discussion location one month before the event. Registration is required because space is limited due to COVID rules about social distancing. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling the location of the book discussion. 765-457-3242
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Book Discussion, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Messa Dr., Russiaville, “Readers of Broken Wheel,” Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for librarian-led discussions of great books. Copies of each book are available for pickup at the discussion location one month before the event. Registration is required because space is limited due to COVID rules about social distancing. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling the location of the book discussion: 765-883-5112
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
Virtual Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk; You can complete it all at once or over several days; registration is open until Dec. 1 and from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 to complete the race and register your time; You’ll receive a medal, while supplies last; you’ll also receive a T-shirt, if you register by Dec. 1; The fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children; For more information, contact lfipps@khcpl.org
Euchre Night, Greentown Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, 5-7:00 p.m. Bring a friend or make a new one. There will even be snacks! This is a free event, but registration at 765-628-3534 is helpful.
Greeting card fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, cards for every occasion. Call for more information at 765-628-3534.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.