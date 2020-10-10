Today

Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.

Drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, across from fairground on Payton Street, $10 donation, debit and credit cards accepted.

Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Wednesday

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

Friday

Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Sprints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Sprints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

Kokomo-Con, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, visit www.kokomocon.com.

Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

Chicken and noodles/beef and noodles, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., curbside ordering and pick up at south entrance, noodles are $7 per quart, $4 per pint, sides $3 per quart, $2 per pint.

Pumpkin Painting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday, Oct. 18

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday, Oct. 19

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday, Oct. 22

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday, Oct. 23

  • Hoosier Dirt Shootout,
  • District #15 Order of the Eastern Star chicken and noodle dinner,
    • 5 to 7 p.m., Howard Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., $10 per person, dine in or carry out, benefits the ICAN Service Dog Project.
  • Kokomo Corn Maze,
    • 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

    Saturday, Oct. 24

  • WoO Racing at Kokomo Speedway,
  • Haunted Trail Walk,
    • 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
  • KPRD Family Movie Night “The Haunted Mansion,”
    • 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
  • Fish and tenderloin fry,
    • 4 to 6 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, drive-thru only, $10 per meal.
  • Kokomo Corn Maze,
    • 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday, Oct. 25

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday, Oct. 26

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open

    Wednesday, Oct. 28

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday, Oct. 29

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday, Oct. 30

  • Kokomo Corn Maze,
    • 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.

    Saturday, Oct. 31

  • National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Surgery Center Drive, over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, pet medications, liquids, ointments and lotions, all materials dropped off must be labeled to identify contents, names can be crossed off to protect privacy, for information, call 765-776-8593 or 765-456-2274.
  • Kokomo Corn Maze,
    • 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
  • Greentown Historical Society,

    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required

