Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Saturday
- Kokomo Klash XIV, Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Kokomo-Con, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, visit www.kokomocon.com.
- Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
- Chicken and noodles/beef and noodles, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., curbside ordering and pick up at south entrance, noodles are $7 per quart, $4 per pint, sides $3 per quart, $2 per pint.
- Pumpkin Painting, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Hoosier Dirt Shootout, Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models & Modifieds, Visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- District #15 Order of the Eastern chicken and noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Howard Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., $10 per person, dine in or carry out, benefits the ICAN Service Dog Project.
- Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Saturday
- WoO Racing at Kokomo Speedway, Winged 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Haunted Trail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
- KPRD Family Movie Night “The Haunted Mansion,” 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
- Fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 6 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, drive-thru only, $10 per meal.
- Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
