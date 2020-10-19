Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
Hoosier Dirt Shootout, Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models & Modifieds, Visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
District #15 Order of the Eastern chicken and noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Howard Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., $10 per person, dine in or carry out, benefits the ICAN Service Dog Project.
Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Saturday
WoO Racing at Kokomo Speedway, Winged 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Haunted Trail Walk, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
KPRD Family Movie Night “The Haunted Mansion,” 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Surgery Center Drive, over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, pet medications, liquids, ointments and lotions, all materials dropped off must be labeled to identify contents, names can be crossed off to protect privacy, for information, call 765-776-8593 or 765-456-2274.
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 6 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, drive-thru only, $10 per meal.
Kokomo Corn Maze, 6:30 to 7 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, $5 per person or $12 per family, special rates for groups.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
