Today
Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonie Fantastique Concert, 7 p.m. IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Jefferson House of Flowers & Boutique fall market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4300 W. 100 North, mums, pumpkins, boutique items, more than 20 vendors.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, across from fairground on Payton Street, $10 donation, debit and credit cards accepted.
Sunday
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
- Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday
- Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, visit www.kokomocon.com.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
Sunday
Monday
5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
