Today

Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonie Fantastique Concert, 7 p.m. IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.

Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.

Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road.

Jefferson House of Flowers & Boutique fall market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4300 W. 100 North, mums, pumpkins, boutique items, more than 20 vendors.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Saturday

  • Breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
  • Drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry,
    • 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, across from fairground on Payton Street, $10 donation, debit and credit cards accepted.
    Sunday

    Monday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

  • Kokomo Klash XIV,
    • Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo-Con,
  • Pumpkin Painting,
    • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
    Sunday

    Monday

