Today
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, across from fairground on Payton Street, $10 donation, debit and credit cards accepted.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Oct. 12
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Oct. 15
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday, Oct. 16
- Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Sprints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Sprints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, visit www.kokomocon.com.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday, Oct. 18
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Oct. 19
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Oct. 22
1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
