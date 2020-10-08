Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Saturday

  • Breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
  • Drive-thru fish and tenderloin fry,
    • 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, across from fairground on Payton Street, $10 donation, debit and credit cards accepted.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday, Oct. 15

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday, Oct. 16

  • Kokomo Klash XIV,
    • Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

    Saturday, Oct. 17

  • Kokomo Klash XIV,
    • Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
  • Kokomo-Con,
  • Pumpkin Painting,
    • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday, Oct. 18

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Monday, Oct. 19

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Wednesday, Oct. 21

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday, Oct. 22

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday, Oct. 23

  • Hoosier Dirt Shootout,
  • District #15 Order of the Eastern chicken and noodle dinner,
    • 5 to 7 p.m., Howard Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., $10 per person, dine in or carry out, benefits the ICAN Service Dog Project.

    Saturday, Oct. 24

  • Dancing with the Stars,
  • WoO Racing at Kokomo Speedway,
  • Haunted Trail Walk,
    • 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
  • KPRD Family Movie Night “The Haunted Mansion,”
    • 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
  • Greentown Historical Society,

    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

