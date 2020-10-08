Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, across from fairground on Payton Street, $10 donation, debit and credit cards accepted.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Oct. 15
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday, Oct. 16
- Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Kokomo Speedway, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Midgets, 305 Spints – Winged, Dirt Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, visit www.kokomocon.com.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center, free admission, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, pumpkins are free while supplies last, call 765-456-7275.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday, Oct. 18
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday, Oct. 19
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Oct. 22
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday, Oct. 23
- Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models & Modifieds, Visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 5 to 7 p.m., Howard Masonic Lodge, 316 N. Washington St., $10 per person, dine in or carry out, benefits the ICAN Service Dog Project.
Saturday, Oct. 24
- 6 to 10 p.m., Bel Air Events, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/229884301655189.
- Winged 410 Sprints, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, Call 765-456-7275.
- 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, after the Haunted Trail Walk, free admission to the public, call 765-456-7275.
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.