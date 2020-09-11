Today
- free dental care for Indiana veterans, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, Dr. Melissa Jarrell & Associates, call 765-453-4369.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center parking lot, call 765-456-7275.
- 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East, $10.
- 6 p.m., Hog Runners MC Clubhouse, 2550 N. Washington St.
- social hour 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., Moe’s River Room (former Grotto), 150 S. Reed Road, cost $25 for single or $45 for couple, RSVP to Dave White (765-437-8576) or Skip Youngedale (765-437-8912).
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, freewill donation.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
- 7 p.m., Tipton Park Pavilion, variety of music, from the 17th century to the 21st century.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Friday
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
- 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.