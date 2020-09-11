Today

  • Smiles for Vets,
    • free dental care for Indiana veterans, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, Dr. Melissa Jarrell & Associates, call 765-453-4369.

    Saturday

  • Breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • Indiana State Horseshoe Championship,
    • 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.
  • Community Garage Sale,
    • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center parking lot, call 765-456-7275.
  • District 15 Order of the Eastern Star fish and tenderloin fry,
    • 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East, $10.
  • Kokomo High School Class of 1965 reunion,
    • 6 p.m., Hog Runners MC Clubhouse, 2550 N. Washington St.
  • Western High School Class of 1970 reunion,
    • social hour 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., Moe’s River Room (former Grotto), 150 S. Reed Road, cost $25 for single or $45 for couple, RSVP to Dave White (765-437-8576) or Skip Youngedale (765-437-8912).
  • Fish and tenderloin fry,
    • 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, freewill donation.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Indiana State Horseshoe Championship,
    • 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Tuesday

  • Tipton Community Band concert,
    • 7 p.m., Tipton Park Pavilion, variety of music, from the 17th century to the 21st century.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
  • Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion,

    • Friday

  • Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion,

    • Saturday

  • Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment,
  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion,
  • Vintage Motorcycle Show,
    • 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
  • Summer Solstice-Fest featuring Free Fallin’ – A Tom Petty Tribute Band,
    • 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
  • Greentown Historical Society,

    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

