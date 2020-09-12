Today

Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.

Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.

Indiana State Horseshoe Championship, 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.

Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center parking lot, call 765-456-7275.

District 15 Order of the Eastern Star fish and tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East, $10.

Kokomo High School Class of 1965 reunion, 6 p.m. Hog Runners MC Clubhouse, 2550 N. Washington St.

Western High School Class of 1970 reunion, social hour 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., Moe’s River Room (former Grotto), 150 S. Reed Road, cost $25 for single or $45 for couple, RSVP to Dave White (765-437-8576) or Skip Youngedale (765-437-8912).

Fish and tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, freewill donation.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Indiana State Horseshoe Championship, 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Tuesday

Tipton Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Tipton Park Pavilion, variety of music, from the 17th century to the 21st century.

Wednesday

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
  • Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion,

    • Friday

  • Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion,

    • Saturday

  • Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment,
  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
  • Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion,
  • Vintage Motorcycle Show,
    • 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
  • Summer Solstice-Fest featuring Free Fallin’ – A Tom Petty Tribute Band,
    • 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment,
  • Kokomo Coin & Collectible Show,
    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Indiana 931.
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion,

    • Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

    Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday

  • Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,
  • Kokomo High School Class of 1959 get-together,
    • 11:30 a.m., Highland Park near the Old Ben and the stump, bring a sandwich and a chair.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
  • Fish and tenderloin fry drive-thru,
    • 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, freewill donation.
  • Carver Center Summer Celebration,
  • Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show,
    • Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
  • Concert,
    • 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Convoy.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show,

    • Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.

