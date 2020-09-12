Today
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Indiana State Horseshoe Championship, 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.
Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center parking lot, call 765-456-7275.
District 15 Order of the Eastern Star fish and tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East, $10.
Kokomo High School Class of 1965 reunion, 6 p.m. Hog Runners MC Clubhouse, 2550 N. Washington St.
Western High School Class of 1970 reunion, social hour 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., Moe’s River Room (former Grotto), 150 S. Reed Road, cost $25 for single or $45 for couple, RSVP to Dave White (765-437-8576) or Skip Youngedale (765-437-8912).
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, freewill donation.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Indiana State Horseshoe Championship, 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Tipton Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Tipton Park Pavilion, variety of music, from the 17th century to the 21st century.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Friday
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
- 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Indiana 931.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 11:30 a.m., Highland Park near the Old Ben and the stump, bring a sandwich and a chair.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, freewill donation.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
- 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Convoy.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
