Today
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
- 7 p.m., Tipton Park Pavilion, variety of music, from the 17th century to the 21st century.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Friday
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
- 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Indiana 931.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 11:30 a.m., Highland Park near the Old Ben and the stump, bring a sandwich and a chair.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, freewill donation.
- 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
- 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Convoy.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.