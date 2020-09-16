Today
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
- Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Friday
- Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Saturday
- Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
- Vintage Motorcycle Show, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
- Greentown Community Wide Garage Sale, throughout town, hours vary.
- Summer Solstice-Fest featuring Free Fallin’ - A Tom Petty Tribute Band, 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- Kokomo Coin & Collectible Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Indiana 931.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- Kokomo High School Class of 1959 get-together, 11:30 a.m., Highland Park near the Old Ben and the stump, bring a sandwich and a chair.
Saturday
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Fish and tenderloin fry drive-thru, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, freewill donation.
- Carver Center Summer Celebration, 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
- Nelson Port-a-Pit drive-thru, sponsored by Alpha Mu Chapter, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot of Peru First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Main St., $7 for half a chicken and $4 for potatoes, call 765-469-1345.
- Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
- Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Convoy.
- Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
