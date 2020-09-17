Today
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Friday
Saturday
Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Vintage Motorcycle Show, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
Greentown Community Wide Garage, throughout town, hours vary.
Summer Solstice-Fest featuring Free Fallin’ – A Tom Petty Tribute Band, 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Indiana 931.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
