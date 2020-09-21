Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Fall Faire, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile Ave., visitors must wear a mask, practice social distancing.
Friday
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Kokomo Speedway, Dirt Super Late Models, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo High School Class of 1959 get-together, 11:30 a.m., Highland Park near the Old Ben and the stump, bring a sandwich and a chair.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Fish and tenderloin fry drive-thru, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, freewill donation.
Carver Center Summer Celebration, 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Nelson Port-a-Pit drive-thru, sponsored by Alpha Mu Chapter, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot of Peru First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Main St., $7 for half a chicken and $4 for potatoes, call 765-469-1345.
Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Convoy.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Versiti Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.
