Today

  • Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,
  • Kokomo High School Class of 1959 get-together,
    • 11:30 a.m., Highland Park near the Old Ben and the stump, bring a sandwich and a chair.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market,
    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Fish and tenderloin fry drive-thru,
    • 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, freewill donation.
  • Carver Center Summer Celebration,
  • Nelson Port-a-Pit drive-thru,
    • sponsored by Alpha Mu Chapter, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot of Peru First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Main St., $7 for half a chicken and $4 for potatoes, call 765-469-1345.
  • Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show,
    • Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
  • Concert,
    • 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Convoy.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show,
    • Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Versiti Blood Drive,
    • noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.

    Thursday

  • Country breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.
  • Baked steak dinner,
    • 5 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Christian Church, $10.
  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday, Oct. 2

  • First Friday Masquerade,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout downtown, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
  • Haunted Hustle 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Zombie Zoom,
    • face painting, monster make up, pumpkins to purchase at an onsite pumpkin patch, haunted course and more, Kokomo Family YMCA, call 457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
  • VFW chicken and noodle dinner,

    • 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., $8, DJ music by Louie, call 765-452-1521.

    React to this story:

    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Recommended for you