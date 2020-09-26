Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Fish and tenderloin fry drive-thru, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, freewill donation.
Carver Center Summer Celebration, 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Nelson Port-a-Pit drive-thru, sponsored by Alpha Mu Chapter, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot of Peru First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Main St., $7 for half a chicken and $4 for potatoes, call 765-469-1345.
Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
Concert, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Tipton City Park, featuring Convoy.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
Z92.5 2020 Home and Lifestyle Show, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, call 765-453-1212 or visit www.z925fm.com.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Versiti Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.
Thursday
Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.
Baked steak dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Christian Church, $10.
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout downtown, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- face painting, monster makeup, pumpkins to purchase at an onsite pumpkin patch, haunted course and more, Kokomo Family YMCA, call 457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
- 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., $8, DJ music by Louie, call 765-452-1521.
Saturday
- 7 p.m. IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required
