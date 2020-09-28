Today

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Wednesday

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Versiti Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.

Thursday

Country breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.

Baked steak dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Christian Church, $10.

Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

Friday

First Friday Masquerade, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout downtown, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.

Haunted Hustle 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Zombie Zoom, face painting, monster make up, pumpkins to purchase at an onsite pumpkin patch, haunted course and more, Kokomo Family YMCA, call 457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.

VFW chicken and noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., $8, DJ music by Louie, call 765-452-1521.

Saturday

Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonie Fantastique Concert, 7 p.m. IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, visit www.kokomosymphony.net.

Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Wednesday

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

Thursday

Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

Saturday

Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.

Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required

