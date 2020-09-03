Today
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Friday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, experience art – try it, hear it and appreciate it; also Hawgin’ the Block for Bridges Outreach, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 7 p.m., Highland Park, free admission, sponsored by McGavic Outdoor Power, bring face coverings and maintain appropriate social distancing, benches will be spaced 6 feet apart and lawn chairs are welcome outside the “benched” area, sanitizer and limited supply of masks available, no rain location available, for updates visit https://www.facebook.com/KokomoParkBand.
- 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- Kokomo Speedway, Hornets, Non-Wing 410 Sprints, Modifieds and Thunder Cars, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- 7 p.m., Congregation Yeshivat Tzion, 614 W. Monroe St., call 765-450-7051.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
- featuring Eastern High School Choir, 7 p.m. Eastern Performing Arts Center, free admission.
Friday
- free dental care for Indiana veterans, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, Dr. Melissa Jarrell & Associates, call 765-453-4369.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center parking lot, call 765-456-7275.
Western High School Class of 1970 reunion, social hour 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., Moe’s River Room (former Grotto), 150 S. Reed Road, cost $25 for single or $45 for couple, RSVP to Dave White (765-437-8576) or Skip Youngedale (765-437-8912).
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
