Today

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
  • Versiti Blood Drive,
    • noon to 5 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 317-517-2689.

    Thursday

  • Country breakfast,
    • 7 to 10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, freewill offering, carry-outs available.
  • Baked steak dinner,
    • 5 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Christian Church, $10.
  • Al-Anon meeting,
    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

    Friday

  • First Friday Masquerade,
    • 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout downtown, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
  • Haunted Hustle 5K Fun Run and 1-Mile Zombie Zoom,
    • face painting, monster make up, pumpkins to purchase at an onsite pumpkin patch, haunted course and more, Kokomo Family YMCA, call 457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
  • VFW chicken and noodle dinner,
    • 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., $8, DJ music by Louie, call 765-452-1521.

    Saturday

  • Kokomo Symphony Orchestra presents Symphonie Fantastique Concert,
  • Rummage sale,
    • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road.
  • Greentown Historical Society,
    • 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.

    Sunday

  • VFW bingo,
    • noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Monday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Wednesday

  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.

    Thursday

  • Al-Anon meeting,

    • 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.

