Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Music at the Fountain Series, featuring Eastern High School Choir, 7 p.m., Eastern Performing Arts Center, free admission.
Friday
Smiles for Vets, free dental care for Indiana veterans, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, Dr. Melissa Jarrell & Associates, call 765-453-4369.
Saturday
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Indiana State Horseshoe Championship, 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.
Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center parking lot, call 765-456-7275.
District 15 Order of the Eastern Star fish and tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East, $10.
Kokomo High School Class of 1965 reunion, 6 p.m., Hog Runners MC Clubhouse, 2550 N. Washington St.
Western High School Class of 1970 reunion, social hour 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m., Moe’s River Room (former Grotto), 150 S. Reed Road, cost $25 for single or $45 for couple, RSVP to Dave White (765-437-8576) or Skip Youngedale (765-437-8912).
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, freewill donation.
Greentown Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 103 E. Main St., Jenkins Photography display, Eastern Howard County Grocery Store display, Eastern High School football display, permanent collection, mask required.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Indiana State Horseshoe Championship, 9 a.m., Highland Park, free.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
Al-Anon meeting, 1 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, Door 1.
Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Friday
Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Saturday
Koh-Koh-Mah and David Foster Living History Encampment, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wildcat Valley in western Howard County, visit www.kohkohmah.com.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, fresh produce, handmade items, homemade goods, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Vietnam and All Veterans Reunion, Healing Field on Indiana 26, visit www.hcvvo.org.
Vintage Motorcycle Show, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shearer Printing & Office Solutions parking lot, free admission, free bike registration, show bike registration 8:30 to 10 a.m., judging 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., awards at 1:30 p.m.
Summer Solstice-Fest featuring Free Fallin’ – A Tom Petty Tribute Band, 6 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Summer Concert Series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, free admission, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.