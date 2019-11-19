Today
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
Wednesday
- 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- 9:30 a.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., program is the “History of Hymns,” featuring the Rev. Ruth Lawson and Kokomo Chamber Brass, call 765-434-0687.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N, Washington St.
Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 830 S. Main St., $8 for meal, $1 for pie, also homemade goods, dry noodles, homemade candies, and attic treasures.
- 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bel Air Events, call 765-457-5301 or register at www.greaterkokomo.com.
Friday
- 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, freewill donation.
Saturday
- 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
