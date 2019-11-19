Today

  • Rural Photography Exhibition,
  • Support group,
    • Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.

    Wednesday

  • TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly),
    • 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
  • Kokomo Musicale,
    • 9:30 a.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., program is the “History of Hymns,” featuring the Rev. Ruth Lawson and Kokomo Chamber Brass, call 765-434-0687.
  • VFW bingo,
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N, Washington St.

    Thursday

  • Main Street United Methodist Church chicken and noodle dinner and bazaar,
    • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 830 S. Main St., $8 for meal, $1 for pie, also homemade goods, dry noodles, homemade candies, and attic treasures.
  • Greater Kokomo Alliance Annual Celebration,

    • Friday

  • Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,”
    • 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
  • Millerview School haystack supper,
    • 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, freewill donation.

    Saturday

  • “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit,

    • 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.

