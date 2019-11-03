Today
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
Opening ceremony for Military Appreciation Days, 11 a.m., First Floor, Council Chambers , Stephen J. Daily Government Center, 100 S. Union St.
Kokomo High School Class of 1951, 11:30 a.m., Grindstone Charley’s, 3830 S. Lafountain St.
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
VFW bingo special, $6,000 night, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
Thursday
Greentown Historical Society 20th Anniversary, 6 p.m., Howard County Fairground Community Building, speaker Craig Trott, $20.
Acacia Academy 2019 Harvest Festival, 6:30 p.m., 830 S. Main St., free admission.
Garden Wall Garden Club, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, speaker: Mathias Ingle from Howard County Extension Office, call or text 480-241-7728.
Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Classic Kokomo 12, “Gemini Man,” starring Will Smith, $2 cash only.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Friday
Beatles Live Remix Fundraiser, 7 to 9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, tickets $30 at the door, cash bar, to benefit Kokomo Automotive Museum.
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Fish fry, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Peru’s Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 201 E. Third St., meal $10, desserts and drinks $1 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.