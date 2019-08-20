Today
Western High School Class of 1974 reunion, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. tour of high school building, 7 to 9 p.m. football game, contact Dawn Oyler at 765-434-7520 or e-mail at dawnmoyler@aol.com.
Support group, Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Wednesday
#GYATK Night, free general admission, Kokomo Speedway, kicking off the Sprint Car Smackdown weekend, pit passes $30 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Walton Library program, 8 a.m., 110 N. Main St., Pam Watterson to speak on “Anxiety and Depression,” bring questions.
Rainbow Preschool Open House, 2 to 6 p.m., Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple St., for children ages 3 and older, 574-699-7642.
Western High School Class of 1974 reunion, 5 to 10 p.m. dinner and entertainment, Stout Community Center, Russiaville, $25 single or $40 per couple, contact Dawn Oyler at 765-434-7520 or email at dawnmoyler@aol.com.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Thursday
Genealogy Short Class: Ancestry Library Edition, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, learn how to use the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com for free, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sprint Car Smackdown VIII, Kokomo Speedway, general admission $25, pit passes $35 (all ages), kids 12 and under free, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
The Wyman Group ribbon cutting celebration, 11:30 to 2 p.m., 130 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Social Security Seminar, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, presented by Brian Harris from WestPoint Financial Group, visit www.khcpl.org.
Music at the Fountain featuring Sally Duke – G’town Gospel, 7 p.m., downtown Greentown in front of the fountain, bring a lawn chair, free admission.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Friday
Howard County Hall of Legends induction banquet, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Bel Air Events, tickets available on EventBrite or call 765-452-4314, visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Sprint Car Smackdown VIII, Kokomo Speedway, general admission $25, pit passes $35 (all ages), kids 12 and under free, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
