Today
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Howard County Extension Homemaker Learn -N- Share Club and 23 Club, 6 p.m., Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., working on crazy quilts.
Coordinated Assistance Ministries fund-raising banquet, 6 p.m., Rozzi’s Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, tickets $25, reservations at CAMHope.org or 317-531-1537.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
Thursday
Kokomo Creation Care candidate forum, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, featuring Kokomo mayoral candidates.
Friday
Fish and chips fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., $9 for adults, $5 for ages 6 through 12, and free for ages 5 and younger, $1 for dessert, for carry-outs call 765-457-2075.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
