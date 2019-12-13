Today
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Financial Builders Federal Credit Union.
- Russiaville Winter Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Russiaville Fire Department, 140 E. Main St., string popcorn and cranberries, hand make ornaments, attend tree lighting at 7:15 p.m., visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Saturday
- Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donations accepted.
- Handel’s “Messiah,” 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, a collaboration of the Kokomo Symphony, IU Kokomo and local churches, for tickets call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosymphony.net.
- 19th annual Holiday Cookie Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., fill a box of cookies and candies for $10.
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- Mandalorian Merc Armor Build, noon to 5 p.m., SHAK Makerspace, 210 W. Monroe St., bring your own cosplay supplies and build along with the Taakure Clan, cost $5, visit https://shakmakerspace.com/event-3638716.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
- Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
- Housing Authority of the City of Kokomo board meeting, 4 p.m., Walnut Building, 400 E. Walnut St.
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
- Support group, Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Wednesday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Duke Energy (CEO night).
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Friday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Security Federal Savings Bank.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Saturday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours sponsored by Duke Energy, 6 to 9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present
