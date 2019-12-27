Today
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Saturday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
- 10:30 p.m. to midnight, downtown Kokomo, lighted ball drop and fireworks, free admission, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.
Jan 3
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, venues will share their favorite ways to experience coziness and contentment, free, self-guided arts tour in the Downtown District, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Jan. 11
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
- 7:30 to 9 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Jan. 12
- , 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Jan. 13, 2020
- 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
Jan. 26
- 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridalgala.com.
Jan. 31
- 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.
