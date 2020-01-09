Today
- Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
- Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest, noon registration, 1 p.m. shoot, Tipton High School gym, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, open to children between the ages of 8 and 13 (as of April 1, 2020), call Steve Netherton at 765-461-5567.
- K Pop program, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., sixth- through 12th-graders join in dancing, crafts, snacks and fun, register at www.khcpl.org.
Monday
- Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
Wednesday
- Virtual Reality Day, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., third- through seventh-graders can experience virtual reality with the library’s HTC Vive VR headset and a variety of games and exploration, call 765-626-0830 to register.
- Tape Town, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., turning the library into a Matchbox car-sized world, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
Thursday
- Genealogy Short Class, genealogy charts, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., visit www.khcpl.org.
Jan. 18, 2020
- Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Sensory-friendly movie matinee, 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., families are welcome to watch a sensory-friendly film, where lights are up and volume is down, free, call 765-626-0830 to learn which film will be featured.
- Hoosier 690 Pro-Am Archery Tournament, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for information and registration visit http://ifaaarchery.org/HOOSIER_690.html.
Jan. 19
- Hoosier 690 Pro-Am Archery Tournament, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for information and registration visit http://ifaaarchery.org/HOOSIER_690.html.
- Super Sunday STEM Challenge, 3 to 4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., first- through sixth-graders and families can tackle fun science, technology, engineering and math challenges, call 765-626-0830 to register.
Jan. 23
- “Doing the Dream” banquet, 6 p.m., Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., doors open at 5:30 p.m., keynote speaker is actor and author Hill Harper, who stars in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” tickets at $50 are available at ivytech.edu/doingthedream or by calling 765-252-5500
- Cooking Under Pressure, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
- Genealogy short class, filing and storage, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how to file your paper documents, photos, and more in a cohesive and safe archival manner, visit www.khcpl.org.
Jan. 24
- Chili Supper and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, benefits Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center, freewill donations of diapers, wipes, baby cream, and money.
Jan. 25
- Education fair and FAFSA application help, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., representatives of local colleges or continuing education programs will explain local options and to answer FAFSA and financial aid questions, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Beat the Winter Blues Comedy Show, 7 to 10 p.m., upstairs at Cook McDoogal's Irish Pub, nationally touring comedians, tickets $10 in advance and $15 at the door, tickets available on Event Brite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.