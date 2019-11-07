Today
Greentown Historical Society 20th Anniversary, 6 p.m., Howard County Fairground Community Building, speaker Craig Trott, $20.
Acacia Academy 2019 Harvest Festival, 6:30 p.m., 830 S. Main St., free admission.
Garden Wall Garden Club, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, speaker: Mathias Ingle from Howard County Extension Office, call or text 480-241-7728.
Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Classic Kokomo 12, “Gemini Man,” starring Will Smith, $2 cash only.
Avon Waters art exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. (on the grounds of Highland Park).
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during mall hours, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Friday
Beatles Live Remix Fundraiser, 7 to 9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, tickets $30 at the door, cash bar, to benefit Kokomo Automotive Museum.
Fish fry, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Peru’s Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, 201 E. Third St., meal $10, desserts and drinks $1 each.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
Saturday
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donations accepted.
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m., New London Friends Church, 2104 s. 766 West, $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 through 12, free for children 3 and younger.
Chicken and noodle supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Young America Center United Methodist Church, 1475 E. 1125 South, Galveston, freewill offering.
Chili/soup cookoff benefit for Gracie Jones, 5 to 9 p.m., The Connection, 2900 E. Markland Ave., hot wings eating contest, silent auction, DJ, and cake walks.
Hoosier Classic Car Auction, 10 a.m., doors open 9 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5.
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Howard County 4-H Fairground, crafts, 40 vendors, proceeds to First Farmers Bank and Trust Relay for Life Team, Greentown Main Street Association Parks and Trails, Greentown Public Library.
Church of Hope Spud Supper, 4:30 to 7 p.m., UCE Building, 109 Academy St., Amboy, freewill offering, benefits missions.
45th annual arts and crafts show, sponsored by Alpha Mu Sorority, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Circus City Festival Arena, 154 N. Broadway, Peru, free admission, 35 vendors.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival auction, 5 p.m., Markland Mall, contact wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
