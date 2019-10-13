Today
Young Dro in the Mo, 7 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, ages 18 and older, tickets available at Eventbrite.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Tuesday
Human trafficking awareness program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., use main entrance, presented by Hope Center Indy, love offering accepted, call 765-453-7078 to sign up.
Support group, Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Thursday
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
Friday
Kokomo Klash XIII, Kokomo Speedway, hornets, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds, thunder cars, dirt late models, street stocks, general admission $20, children 12 and younger free, pit passes $35 (all ages), visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Corn Maze, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, hayrides, barrel train rides, concessions, tickets $5 for individuals, $12 for entire family, groups of 12 or more are $3 per person, hayrides and barrel rides $1 each.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
“Metamorphosis,” a selection of clothing reimagined as art quilts by local fiber artist Lana Kirtley, during regular library hours, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main gallery, 220 N. Union St.
