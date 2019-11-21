Today
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Main Street United Methodist Church chicken and noodle dinner and bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 830 S. Main St., $8 for meal, $1 for pie, also homemade goods, dry noodles, homemade candies, and attic treasures.
Greater Kokomo Alliance Annual Celebration, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bel Air Events, call 765-457-5301 or register at www.greaterkokomo.com.
Friday
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomo
Millerview School haystack supper, 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, freewill donation.
Saturday
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
Holiday bazaar, sponsored by Tri-Central Art Club, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tri-Central High School, more than 40 vendors, sweet treats, activities for adults and children, studio lessons, chicken and noodle lunch.
Rural Photography Exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
Howard County Right to Life final board meeting of the year, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, room 122, officer/board nominations.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.