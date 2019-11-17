Today
Presidio Brass, presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, combines a brass quintet, piano, and percussion, individual tickets $20, season tickets $50, children and full-time students free, call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Artisan Christmas Market, Heritage Farm, visit www.ourheritagefarm.com.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “9 to 5 The Musical,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
Housing Authority of the City of Kokomo board meeting, 4 p.m., Walnut Building, 400 E. Walnut St.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Support group, Grandparents Raising Grandchild Inc., 5 to 7 p.m., YMCA, 114 N. Union St., call 765-860-2885.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
Kokomo Musicale, 9:30 a.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., program is the “History of Hymns,” featuring the Rev. Ruth Lawson and Kokomo Chamber Brass, call 765-434-0687.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N, Washington St.
Thursday
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Main Street United Methodist Church chicken and noodle dinner and bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., meal 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 830 S. Main St., $8 for meal, $1 for pie, also homemade goods, dry noodles, homemade candies, and attic treasures.
Greater Kokomo Alliance Annual Celebration, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bel Air Events, call 765-457-5301 or register at www.greaterkokomo.com.
Friday
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
Millerview School haystack supper, 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, freewill donation.
