Today
- 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “Dr. Doolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., $2.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., tickets three for $10, tickets can be redeemed for a chocolate item, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, movie-themed events, contests and treats, movie star selfie stands and video art, for a full list of activities call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- 5 to 7 p.m., VFW, 920 N. Washington St., $10, DJ music provided by Louie from 6 to p.m., call 765-452-1521 for more information.
- 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
Saturday
- 8 to 10 a.m., register at 8 a.m. at Kokomo Rescue Mission, walk starts at Watered Garden, 319 W. Taylor St., and continues down the Industrial Heritage Trail to Open Arms, 929 N. Main St., breakfast at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., call 765-456-3838.
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
- 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for tickets, visit www.preservemarriages.com/valentines-gala.
- noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
- 7 to 9 p.m., learn about brown dwarf stars and recent astronomical news.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Genealogy Department, 220 N. Union St., speaker Sharon Cowan discussing the Green River Murder, call 765-626-0839.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 11 a.m., Half Moon Restaurant.
Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Saturday
- 6 to 9 p.m., Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, Low Country shrimp boil, auction, tickets $50 in advance or $60 at the door, cash bar, wear spring or summer clothes, call 765-452-6224.
- noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
