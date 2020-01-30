Today
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, first- through sixth-graders can do science experiments using items found in a kitchen, call 765-626-0830 to register.
- 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn about storage devices and how to save family research files electronically, visit www.khcpl.org.
Friday
- 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
- 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.
- doors open 7:15 p.m., show begins 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., band Governor Davis, open mic blues only, no cover.
Saturday
- 7 to 10 p.m., Western Elementary Gym, a benefit dance for the family of A.C. Robertson, an eighth-grader with stage four cancer, Pastime will play music from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, freewill donations accepted.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, prom fashions and style show, meet vendors for photography options, floral designs, makeup and hair styles, free entry with registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prompalooza-tickets-86158473313.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
- 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion on Depot Street.
Thursday
- 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “Dr. Doolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., $2.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., tickets three for $10, tickets can be redeemed for a chocolate item, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, movie-themed events, contests and treats, movie star selfie stands and video art, for a full list of activities call 457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
- 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
- 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
- 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for tickets, visit www.preservemarriages.com/valentines-gala.
noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
