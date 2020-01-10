Saturday
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages, choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Craft Corner, 1 to 3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults can make hand-painted silk scarves, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sunday
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest, noon registration, 1 p.m. shoot, Tipton High School gym, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, open to children between the ages of 8 and 13 (as of April 1, 2020), call Steve Netherton at 765-461-5567.
K Pop program, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., sixth- through 12th-graders join in dancing, crafts, snacks and fun, register at www.khcpl.org.
Monday
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
Wednesday
Virtual Reality Day, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., third- through seventh-graders can experience virtual reality with the library’s HTC Vive VR headset and a variety of games and exploration, call 765-626-0830 to register.
Tape Town, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., turning the library into a Matchbox car-sized world, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
Thursday
Genealogy Short Class, genealogy charts, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., visit www.khcpl.org.
Jan. 18, 2020
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sensory-friendly movie matinee, 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., families are welcome to watch a sensory-friendly film, where lights are up and volume is down, free, call 765-626-0830 to learn which film will be featured.
Hoosier 690 Pro-Am Archery Tournament, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for information and registration visit http://ifaaarchery.org/HOOSIER_690.html.
Jan. 19
Hoosier 690 Pro-Am Archery Tournament, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for information and registration visit http://ifaaarchery.org/HOOSIER_690.html.
Super Sunday STEM Challenge, 3 to 4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., first- through sixth-graders and families can tackle fun science, technology, engineering and math challenges, call 765-626-0830 to register.
