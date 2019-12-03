Today
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuse
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
Chicken noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418, take-outs available by calling 574-626-2625.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Thursday
Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theater, “Midway,” starring Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid and Mandy Moore, $2, vote on the next movie to be shown.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Community First Bank.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College.
Sights and Sounds of Christmas concert, 7 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., 100 singers, children’s choir, band, brass and woodwind Instrumentalists, Legacy Dance Academy and the Northwestern High School drumline, freewill offering.
First Friday “Home for the Holidays,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., visit with Santa, make a woodcraft at Santa’s Workshop, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and decorate cookies, downtown Kokomo, free, self-guided arts tour, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
