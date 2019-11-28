Today
Kokomo Rescue Mission free Thanksgiving dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Free Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walton Christian Church, call 574-626-2320.
Kokomo Family YMCA Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run, 8 a.m., Kokomo Family YMCA, all ages welcome to participate, register at http://getmeregistered.com/KokomoTurkeyTrot.
Club Kokomo Cares 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park, $10 individual entry fee, all proceeds go to We Care, registration 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.
We Care Park holiday light display, 6 p.m., lighting ceremony, freewill donations accepted, open nightly starting at dusk through Christmas.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
Phi Delta Kappa Blues Jam, doors open 7:15 p.m., music at 8:15, 2401 Saratoga Ave., featuring Brian Benson and Friends, open mic.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Saturday
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Christmas at the Seiberling Opening Night Lighting Ceremony, 6 to 9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, mansion tours, visits with Santa, carriage rides and entertainment; call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuse
Holly Jolly Shopping, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, vendors, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Anna and Elsa from “Frozen.”
Rural Photography Exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
Holiday concert by the Kokomo Youth Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m., Central Middle School, free.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
Kokomo High School Class of 1951, 11:30 a.m., Grindstone Charley’s, 3830 S. Lafountain St.
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
