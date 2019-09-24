Today
Local Coordinating Council of the Mayor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention, 3:30 p.m., conference room of the Kokomo Housing Authority, 400 E. Walnut St.
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., Jerilyn Manning to speak on bargello quilts, call 765-243-1680.
Music Jam (open mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
Benefit softball game, 6 p.m., Kokomo Stadium, 400 S. Union St., featuring teams from Community Howard Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent, proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association.
Kokomo Art Association September Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., 525 W. Ricketts St., paintings from the permanent collection.
Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019
Candidate Forums: Kokomo Mayor and City Council Districts 1 & 4, 6 to 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, free and open to the public.
Clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, South Side Christian Church, 301 E. Markland Ave., use the doors off the parking lot.
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Phi Delta Kappa Blues jam, doors open 7:15 p.m., music begins 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., features Barney Muggers Street Band, open mic, no cover.
Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
