Today
Virtual Reality Day, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., third- through seventh-graders can experience virtual reality with the library’s HTC Vive VR headset and a variety of games and exploration, call 765-626-0830 to register.
Tape Town, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., turning the library into a Matchbox car-sized world, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
Thursday
Genealogy Short Class, genealogy charts, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., visit www.khcpl.org.
Friday
Kokomo Progressive Caucus, 5:30 p.m., Tin Man Brewing, North Buckeye Street, https://www.facebook.com/KokomoProgressives/
Saturday
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Apperson Way N., 11:30 a.m. group activities for children, lunch, 1:30 to 4 p.m. youth performances, sponsored by Omicron Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Indiana University Kokomo.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sensory-friendly movie matinee, 1:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., families are welcome to watch a sensory-friendly film, where lights are up and volume is down, free, call 765-626-0830 to learn which film will be featured.
Hoosier 690 Pro-Am Archery Tournament, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for information and registration visit http://ifaaarchery.org/HOOSIER_690.html.
Sunday
Hoosier 690 Pro-Am Archery Tournament, Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for information and registration visit http://ifaaarchery.org/HOOSIER_690.html.
Super Sunday STEM Challenge, 3 to 4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., first- through sixth-graders and families can tackle fun science, technology, engineering and math challenges, call 765-626-0830 to register.
Jan. 23
“Doing the Dream” banquet, 6 p.m., Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., doors open at 5:30 p.m., keynote speaker is actor and author Hill Harper, who stars in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” tickets at $50 are available at ivytech.edu/doingthedream or by calling 765-252-5500
Cooking Under Pressure, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
Genealogy short class, filing and storage, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how to file your paper documents, photos, and more in a cohesive and safe archival manner, visit www.khcpl.org.
