Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
Kokomo New Year’s Eve Celebration, 10:30 p.m. to midnight, downtown Kokomo, lighted ball drop and fireworks, free admission, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.
Jan 3
First Friday “Hygge Happiness,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, venues will share their favorite ways to experience coziness and contentment, free, self-guided arts tour in the Downtown District, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Jan. 11
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Jan. 12
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kokomo Event &Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on Event Brite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Jan. 13, 2020
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
Jan. 26
Greater Kokomo Winter Bridal Gala, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridalgala.com.
Jan. 31
Viva Las Vista, 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club and Chamber Choir, 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.
