Today
Walk a Mile in My Shoes, 8 to 10 a.m., register at 8 a.m. at Kokomo Rescue Mission, walk starts at Watered Garden, 319 W. Taylor St., and continues down the Industrial Heritage Trail to Open Arms, 929 N. Main St., breakfast at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., call 765-456-3838.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Father-Daughter Sweetheart Ball, 6 to 9 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, dinner, dancing and craft activity, tickets available at www.sweetheartball.net.
Valentine’s Gala hosted by Preserve Marriage Ministry, 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, for tickets, visit www.preservemarriages.com/valentines-gala.
Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
Indiana University Kokomo Observatory open house, 7 to 9 p.m., learn about brown dwarf stars and recent astronomical news.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Genealogy Department, 220 N. Union St., speaker Sharon Cowan discussing the Green River Murder, call 765-626-0839.
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo High School Class of 1953 luncheon, 11 a.m., Half Moon Restaurant.
Thursday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Saturday
Kokomo Humane Society’s Winter CAT-ch fund-raiser, 6 to 9 p.m., Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, Low Country shrimp boil, auction, tickets $50 in advance or $60 at the door, cash bar, wear spring or summer clothes, call 765-452-6224.
Intern-curated exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Saturday
- 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, Kokomo Symphony Orchestra and Kokomo Civic Theatre Singers to perform selections from “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “The King and I,” “South Pacifice,” and “The Sound of Music,” for tickets, call 765-236-0251 or visit www.kokomosyphony.net.
- 7 to 11 p.m.,Kokomo Artworks Gallery, costume contest, live music and dance, New Orleans cuisine and cocktails, tickets $35, visit www.kaaonline.org.
- 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, general admission $25 or VIP tickets $50, visit http://squareup.com/store/colosseum-combat.
- noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday
noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.