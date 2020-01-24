Today
- Chili Supper and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, benefits Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center, freewill donations of diapers, wipes, baby cream, and money.
Saturday
- Education fair and FAFSA application help, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., representatives of local colleges or continuing education programs will explain local options and to answer FAFSA and financial aid questions, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Free dance lesson, sponsored by Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo, 7 to 8 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., followed by practice dance, call 765-963-5424.
- Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
- Beat the Winter Blues Comedy Show, 7 to 10 p.m., upstairs at Cook McDoogal's Irish Pub, nationally touring comedians, tickets $10 in advance and $15 at the door, tickets available on Event Brite.
Sunday
- Greater Kokomo Winter Bridal Gala, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridalgala.com.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
- The Manly Art of Card-Making, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, free, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
- Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., demonstrations by guild members.
Wednesday
- Cooking Under Pressure, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Kitchen Chemistry, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, first- through sixth-graders can do science experiments using items found in a kitchen, call 765-626-0830 to register.
- Genealogy short class, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn about storage devices and how to save family research files electronically, visit www.khcpl.org.
Jan. 31
- Viva Las Vista, 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
- Purdue Varsity Glee Club and Chamber Choir, 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.
Feb. 1
- Second Time Around Prom Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Western Elementary Gym, a benefit dance for the family of A.C. Robertson, an eighth-grader with stage four cancer, Pastime will play music from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, freewill donations accepted.
- Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
Feb. 2
- Central Indiana Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, children ages 12 and younger admitted free.
- Prompalooza, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, prom fashions and style show, meet vendors for photography options, floral designs, makeup and hair styles, free entry with registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prompalooza-tickets-86158473313.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
