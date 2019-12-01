Today
Holiday concert by the Kokomo Youth Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m., Central Middle School, free.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
Kokomo High School Class of 1951, 11:30 a.m., Grindstone Charley’s, 3830 S. Lafountain St.
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
Chicken noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418, take-outs available by calling 574-626-2625.
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
