Today
- Kokomo Art Association September Exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., 525 W. Ricketts St., paintings from the permanent collection.
- Phi Delta Kappa Blues jam, doors open 7:15 p.m., music begins 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., features Barney Muggers Street Band, open mic, no cover.
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5 to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
Saturday
- Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo practice dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, $10 per couple.
- Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m. ceremony, 9:30 a.m. walk, Jackson Morrow Park, visit www.alz.org/indiana.
- Greentown Interurban Mural Presentation, 9 a.m. to noon visit displays at History Center and watch mural go up at Main Occasions Building on Main Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. pork barbecue meal, 1 p.m. ribbon cutting.
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- 75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, pictorial journey through IU Kokomo’s history, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- Friends and Family Reunion Bash, 6 p.m., Kokomo VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Revern Bootleg, South Side, Rodgers Ritual, $5 per person, food available for purchase, call 765-452-1521.
- Alpaca Farm Day and Open House at Heritage Farm, 4175 N. 1200 West, Flora (12 miles west of Kokomo in Howard County), more than 60 alpacas, activities, vendors, visit www.ourheritagefarm.com.
- SHAK Makerspace Open House, 2 to 4 p.m., 210 W. Monroe St., public is welcome to meet makers and learn more about the space, visit www.shakmakerspace.com.
- UAW 685 Softball Tournament, 5:30 p.m., Northwest Park, raising money for testicular cancer research.
- “Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
- FAST on Dirt Wing Sprint Cars & Kokomo Non-Wing Sprints Racing, Kokomo Speedway, for ticket information visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
- The Road is Open Celebration, ice cream social, 3 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., meet in the garden.
- Kokomo Musicale, 6:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 706 Southway Blvd. E., program “Just of the Fun of It.”
- Kendall Family Farm Adventures – Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, noon to 7 p.m., 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown, prices vary based on activities, visit www.kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com.
- “Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
