Today
75 Years in Pictures at IU Kokomo exhibition opening, 4 to 7 p.m., IUK Art Gallery, 2300 S. Washington St., free.
Thursday
Music at the Fountain featuring Performing Arts Center Eastern Music Groups, 7 p.m., Downtown Greentown in front of the fountain, bring a lawn chair, free admission.
Kokomo Creation Care, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaker Dori Chandler, public policy director of Hoosier Interfaith Power & Light.
Kokomo School Corp. and Kokomo Teachers Association public hearing, 5 p.m., Central Middle International School commons, 303 E. Superior St., to take public testimony on salaries, wages and benefits.
Saturday
Eriks Annual Corvette Cruise-In, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eriks Chevrolet, DJ, food, awards at 1:30 p.m., free admission, call 765-457-8333.
Public auction, previews at 9 a.m., auction at 10 a.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center; visit www.2019auction.com to view full color photo gallery, which will be continuously updated, auctioneer Donald Graves #AU10500063, call 765-513-2962.
Motorcycle Ride and Concert, ride starts at American Legion Post 6, registration 10 a.m., kickstands up at 11 a.m., raffle, food during and after the ride along with a free Lita Ford concert at Brandt’s Harley Davidson.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, general admission $25, VIP admission $50, tickets available at New Breed Kokomo or https://squareup.com/store/colosseum-combat.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, two miles north of Russiaville, freewill donations accepted.
Dan’s outoor fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 8 p.m., Young America Lions Club, Indiana 18 in Cass County, $10 for adults and $5 for children, desserts cost extra.
Fall Community Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo Beach parking lot, rain or shine, call the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo practice dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, $10 per couple.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
Kokomo Community Concerts present “The Everly Set,” 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School auditorium, a tribute to the Everly Brothers, individual tickets $20, Season tickets $50; children and full-time students admitted free, call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Monday
Tipton Utility Service Board, 4:30 p.m., Tipton City Council Chambers, 216 S. Main St., Tipton.
IU Bicentennial historical marker ceremony, 1:30 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., first home of IUK.
Housing Authority of the City of Kokomo board meeting, 4 p.m., Walnut Building, 400 E. Walnut St.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.