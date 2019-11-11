Today
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
- hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Thursday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
- 1980s-themed dance for those with special needs ages 16 and older, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., UAW 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., admission $5, register at bonavista.org.
- 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
Saturday
- Heritage Farm, visit www.ourheritagefarm.com.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Vaile Ave., vintage/handmade/new gifts, decor, furniture, clothing, seasonal greens, tableware and more.
- 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, general admission $25 or VIP admission $50.
- noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
- 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
- presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, combines a brass quintet, piano, and percussion, individual tickets $20, season tickets $50, children and full-time students free, call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
- Heritage Farm, visit www.ourheritagefarm.com.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children.
2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.